Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $426,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

WY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $29.08. 1,414,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

