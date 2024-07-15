BMO Capital Markets Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

