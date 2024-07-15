River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires £16,297.98 in Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider John Blowers bought 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £16,297.98 ($20,876.11).

Shares of RMMC stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 181.33 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,373. The company has a market capitalization of £61.47 million and a P/E ratio of -248.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.54. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 131 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 188 ($2.41).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

