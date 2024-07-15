ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Purchases 232 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($193.16).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz acquired 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.06).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58).

ITM Power Trading Down 6.0 %

ITM traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 61.55 ($0.79). 4,226,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,198. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.75 million, a PE ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.21. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

