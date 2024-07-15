Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Buys £4,266.04 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.04 ($5,464.38).

Shares of LON:GELN traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.66 ($0.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.76. Gelion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -433.33 and a beta of -0.26.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers storage batteries, which include lithium-sulfur and zinc hybrid cell batteries. Its products are used in various applications, including drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, commercial e-aviation, passenger and heavy vehicles, and heavy electric vehicles; and stand-alone power systems, commercial and industry systems, pole-top batteries, uninterruptible power supplies, utility-scale stationary ESS, and reserve power applications.

