Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Buys £4,266.04 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Edward Davie purchased 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.04 ($5,464.38).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of LON:GELN traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26.66 ($0.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.76. Gelion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -433.33 and a beta of -0.26.
Gelion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- Stock Average Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.