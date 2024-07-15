Nathan Harte Sells 48,000 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$68,928.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE:ASM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.46. 22,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,356. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$194.00 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of C$16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.067029 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

