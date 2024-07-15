Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 198,039 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $42.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.