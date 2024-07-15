Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 817,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,640,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

View Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.