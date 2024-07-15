LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 417,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

