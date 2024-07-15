TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $199.33. 756,712 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its 200-day moving average is $181.49. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

