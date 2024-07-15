3,553 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. 1,996,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,506. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

