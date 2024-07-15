TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,737,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after purchasing an additional 974,496 shares during the period.

DFIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 916,626 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

