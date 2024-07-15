TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $847.36.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $831.66. 384,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $787.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

