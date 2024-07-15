Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 689,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,285. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

