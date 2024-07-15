Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.4 %

Rayonier stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. 245,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

