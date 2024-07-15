Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $743,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank grew its position in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.38.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $5.85 on Monday, hitting $798.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,188. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

