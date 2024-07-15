Bank of America Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. 686,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

