Morgan Stanley Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.81. 615,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

