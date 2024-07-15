Bank of America Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $58.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

