Bank of America Trims NOV (NYSE:NOV) Target Price to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 951,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,332. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.