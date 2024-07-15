Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 137,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,378. Nevro has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nevro by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nevro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

