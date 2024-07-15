BTIG Research Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $131.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.18.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

