Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $460.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.33. 631,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

