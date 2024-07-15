Morgan Stanley Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 572,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.