Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.14.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.