Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RBOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

