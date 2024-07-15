Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,880. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.44.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.