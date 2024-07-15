Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $909.96, but opened at $940.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $957.70, with a volume of 662,208 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $848.41 and a 200 day moving average of $789.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

