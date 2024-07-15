Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 2,870,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

