Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS stock traded up $5.52 on Monday, reaching $194.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,369. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200 day moving average is $200.23.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

