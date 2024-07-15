Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. 152,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,628. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

