Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $917,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $478,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.10. 173,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.