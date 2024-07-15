6,500 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $41,112,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after buying an additional 191,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after buying an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,812,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GATX by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $148.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

