Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Braze by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,150 shares of company stock worth $2,773,310. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 444,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

View Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.