Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $794,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,834,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.03. 60,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,471. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average is $316.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

