Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $785,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 69,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.92. 164,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,420. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

