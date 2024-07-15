Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 6,733 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,840. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

