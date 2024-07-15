125,867 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Infinera by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Infinera by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. 3,205,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,070. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.