Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.38. 1,490,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,878,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,676,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

