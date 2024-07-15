Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 26,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 953,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBPH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

