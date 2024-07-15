Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.69. Approximately 234,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,203,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

