Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.36 and last traded at $88.33. 160,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,324,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $902.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

