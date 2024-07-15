MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 10.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,541.99 and last traded at $1,537.51. Approximately 195,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,796,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,396.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,467.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.23.

MicroStrategy shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,815. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

