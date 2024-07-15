Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 111,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 817,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.



Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

