iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 40,520 shares.The stock last traded at $47.33 and had previously closed at $47.16.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

