Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 66,814 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDE. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,106,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

