Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,049,026 shares.The stock last traded at $26.34 and had previously closed at $26.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -95.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

