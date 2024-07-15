HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,672,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,870 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $146,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,841. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

