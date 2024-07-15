Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 146,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 185,585 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $722.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

