Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $184.43

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $184.43, but opened at $179.19. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $180.80, with a volume of 16,071 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

