Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $100.25

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.25, but opened at $97.34. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 38,385 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.89, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Kunju sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $93,425.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,256.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

